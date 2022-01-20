Equal Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $730,272.79 and approximately $3,935.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

