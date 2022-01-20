Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Shares Up 89,800%

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN) shot up 89,800% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.45). 102,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,728,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88. The company has a market capitalization of £661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 78.17.

About Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

