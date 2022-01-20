Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $3,285,792.19 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $730.51. 425,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $797.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $812.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 45,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

