Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $34.30. 2,055,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,164. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,222,000 after acquiring an additional 386,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after buying an additional 237,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,834,000 after buying an additional 366,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

