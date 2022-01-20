Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,223,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,845 shares of company stock worth $60,742,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

