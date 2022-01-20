Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 20th (ABC, BOXL, CING, CMA, DFS, EKTAY, FULT, IKA, KARO, KORE)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 20th:

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($19.10) target price on the stock.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $4.00.

Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING). They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $103.00 to $115.00.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 365 ($4.98) target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $20.00.

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.55) price target on the stock.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus to $85.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $32.00.

