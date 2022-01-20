Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 20th (ABC, BOXL, CING, CMA, DFS, EKTAY, FULT, IKA, KARO, KORE)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 20th:

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($19.10) target price on the stock.

Get Abcam plc alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $4.00.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING)

Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $103.00 to $115.00.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 365 ($4.98) target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $20.00.

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.55) price target on the stock.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus to $85.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $32.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.