Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,242,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Equity Residential worth $67,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.