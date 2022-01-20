Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.88.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,335. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$16.00 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.6422707 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.