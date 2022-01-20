ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0365 on Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, ESBC has traded 100.3% higher against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $53,715.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 174.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

