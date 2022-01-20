ESBC (ESBC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 95.6% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $2,353.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

