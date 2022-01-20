Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370.61 Million

Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $370.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.90 million and the highest is $373.78 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $362.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.47.

Shares of ESS opened at $339.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.17 and its 200-day moving average is $333.78. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

