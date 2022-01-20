Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 511.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 97.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock opened at $339.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.17 and a 200-day moving average of $333.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.