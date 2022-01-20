Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETD stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $642.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

In other news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.