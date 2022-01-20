Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,738.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00008640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $335,466.56 and $1,738.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

