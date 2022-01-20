EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $221,958.18 and approximately $194.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006707 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.