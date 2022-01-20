Ethernity Chain Achieves Market Cap of $82.86 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $82.86 million and $19.30 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $6.37 or 0.00016464 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,001,557 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

