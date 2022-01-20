EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0008

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. EUNO has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $34.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00395534 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,432,586,225 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

