Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Evergy worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,180 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

