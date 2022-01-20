Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $39,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

