EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 135.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 163,284 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 558.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 7.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 396,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.01. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

