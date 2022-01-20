Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Sells $486,000.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 889,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Evolent Health by 131.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 66.1% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 31.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Evolent Health by 105.6% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

