Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,261 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 3.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $521.50. 72,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $690.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.06.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.