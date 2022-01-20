Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,669 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.6% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.60. 162,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,482,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.60 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.95.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

