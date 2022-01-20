Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,291. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after buying an additional 2,774,163 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 326,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,161,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,071 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,134,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,739,000 after purchasing an additional 87,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after purchasing an additional 463,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

