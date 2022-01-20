Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.85

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and traded as low as $19.54. Evotec shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 45,093 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45.

About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

