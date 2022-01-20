Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $26.78 million and approximately $462,357.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.71 or 0.07341989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00061126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,711.70 or 1.00246113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00064436 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

