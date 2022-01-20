eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,079,600.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $1,632,800.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

