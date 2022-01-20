Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.23. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

