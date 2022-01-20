Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Extra Space Storage worth $42,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.44.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $198.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.98. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

