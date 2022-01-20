Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Reduced by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,261 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 2.2% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tobam owned 0.23% of Extra Space Storage worth $50,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.44.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,029. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.11%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

