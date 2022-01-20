Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.78.

NYSE:FN opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

