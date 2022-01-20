Falconswap Trading 37.5% Higher This Week (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. Falconswap has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $169,163.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00113905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.