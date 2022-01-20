FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 268,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FedNat by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56. FedNat has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.91 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

