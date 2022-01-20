Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00058279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.66 or 0.07452521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00063474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,226.42 or 0.99628872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00066302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.