Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.12

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.12 and traded as low as C$5.70. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 122 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. The stock has a market cap of C$148.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.06.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

