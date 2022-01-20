Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.14) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FXPO. Barclays raised their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 390 ($5.32).

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 259.57 ($3.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 295.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 353.17. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 250.20 ($3.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($7.00). The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.99.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

