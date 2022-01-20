Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.94

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.58. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 32,083 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 355.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

