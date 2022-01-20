Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,470 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $68,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

