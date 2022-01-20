Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $134.63 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $28.21 or 0.00065641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $4.26 billion and approximately $134.63 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.75 or 0.07475087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,984.14 or 1.00010978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003473 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 151,110,208 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

