Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Haywood Securities

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 234.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIL. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CVE:FIL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total transaction of C$102,587.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,455,696.97.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

