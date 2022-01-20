Financial Survey: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

This table compares AFC Gamma and Broad Street Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 74.03 $4.31 million N/A N/A Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.41 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broad Street Realty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AFC Gamma and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 4 0 2.67 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 34.07%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Broad Street Realty on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.