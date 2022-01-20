Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.81

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.81 and traded as low as C$14.56. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.59, with a volume of 36,296 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.56 million and a P/E ratio of 15.36.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 98.53%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

