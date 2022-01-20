Firo Price Reaches $4.37 (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Firo has a market cap of $56.03 million and $988,017.00 worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Firo has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00010411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,810,037 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

