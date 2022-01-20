First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.05

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.05 and traded as high as $33.19. First Bancorp shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 47,561 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,225.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 52,757.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

