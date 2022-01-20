First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of FCCO stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $23.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in First Community during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.