First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Community will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in First Community during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.