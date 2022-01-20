First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.85

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and traded as low as $35.63. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

About First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

