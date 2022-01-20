First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,365 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.71 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

