First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $221.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. Research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,100 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $182,905. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $751,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $707,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $300,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

