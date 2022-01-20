First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get First Horizon alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.