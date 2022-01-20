First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

INBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,173. The company has a market cap of $512.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $21,875,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.